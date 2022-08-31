Bring The Barbie Dreamhouse Into Your Kitchen With This Barbie & Friends Cookbook That Has Over 50 Healthy Recipes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Little ones love to hang out in the kitchen and be included in making family dinners and snacks. But sometimes, what’s on the menu is too complicated to have them assist as a sous chef. That’s why having a few kid’s cookbooks on hand is helpful for those aspiring chefs. One to add to the list? A Barbie cookbook

that brings the dreamhouse to your kitchen. Mattel’s cookbook features 50 healthy recipes that your child and their friends can enjoy creating together.

The Barbie Cooks! A Healthy Cookbook

is suitable for kids ages six to nine and contains 128 pages of colorful recipes with drawings of Barbie Roberts, Nikki, Teresa, Renee and Daisy. The book promotes learning essential cooking skills and developing healthy habits, while having fun. “In this colorful cookbook of over 50 recipes, Barbie encourages kids to make healthy choices by developing their culinary skills and kitchen creativity,” Mattel said.

Barbie Cooks! A Healthy Cookbook Hardcover

Mattel

The pages are filled with recipes like: “Breakfast bites like Loaded Avocado Toast and Mini Frittatas; filling lunch and dinner fare such as Summery Minestrone, Rainbow Carrot Ribbon Salad, and Spaghetti Squash Pizza bowls; and sweet and savory shareables like Sweet Potato Oven Fries and No-Bake Cheesecake Jars, provide kids with the nourishment they need using the flavors they love,” the brand added.

Since the cookbook is so new, there are not any reviews just yet, but here are what others had to say about the Barbie Bakes: 50+ Fantastic Recipes from Barbie & Her Friends

. “This book is great for mom and daughter baking activities, and we were looking for something to keep us occupied during the pandemic,” one shopper said. “This book has some great tips on making delicious recipes while still cutting some of the sugar and offering healthy solutions. The recipes are also super easy! I would definitely recommend this cookbook!”

The fun and interactive cookbook is a great surprise for your child, especially as fall makes its way in. Head to Amazon now and pick up your copy of Barbie Cooks! A Healthy Cookbook.