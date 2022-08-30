Brooke Shields Uses This Brightening Eye Cream That She Calls ‘Pure Magic in a Jar’ & It Also Has Olivia Wilde’s Stamp of Approval

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Eye creams are everyone’s savior, especially for those who are consistently fatigued. Most of the time, however, these creams don’t get the job done as well as you’d hoped. Our undereye area suffers from many ailments like dark circles, wrinkles, dryness, puffiness, and more. So it’s no surprise that finding that ‘miracle eye’ cream to fix it all can be a bit difficult. So if you’re tired of the endless trials of eye creams, then why not take a tip from a celebrity’s skincare routine?

Actress Brooke Shields uses True Botanical’s Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream to reveal brighter-looking eyes every morning. As a brand ambassador of the company, she said it’s one of her favorite products and said, “This is pure magic in a jar. It works wonders for my dark circles, and I wake up looking so well rested!” And she’s not the only actress that’s a fan of the eye cream’s rejuvenating benefits. Olivia Wilde, who was a previous ambassador of the brand, also gave her stamp of approval to it on her Instagram back in 2021.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream

Image: True Botanicals Courtesy of True Botanicals.

Compared to other eye creams, the Resurrection Radiance cream tackles the root causes of undereye problems thanks to its key ingredients. According to the brand, it features a bioactive moisture retention complex taken from the Resurrection Plant. This unique component deeply hydrates, plumps, and minimizes the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles. The brightening cream also contains tree bark extract that targets dark circles, whereas the other antioxidant-rich extracts depuff and brighten the whole eye area. Plus, this gentle cream is hypoallergenic and pregnancy safe as it smoothes and delivers radiant eyes.

This True Botanicals‘ cream is not cheap, to say the least, as it retails for $78. But many reviewers attest that it’s worth the price as it noticeably improves your entire under-eyes area within six weeks of continued use.

“It’s definitely helped make the dark circles under my eyes less noticeable. After two weeks of use, I’d say it’s worth the cost,” said a reviewer.

Another reviewer of the age-defying eye cream added, “This is the best eye cream I have ever used! It absorbs so nicely – never making the under-eye area feel or appear oily. I wake up looking refreshed, and see a significant reduction in my dark circles.”

So, check out the Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream

from True Botanicals that celebrities swear renews your eyes.