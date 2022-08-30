The Skin-Smoothing Device Loved by Kaley Cuoco & Taraji P. Henson Is on a rare Sale for Labor Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you crave a flawless finish to your beauty and makeup routine, then you might want to check out the “sonic skincare” device Kaley Cuoco and Taraji P. Henson’s makeup artists swear by. Both stars have a DERMAFLASH facial treatment before hitting the red carpet, and you can grab their must-have exfoliation device for 25% off during a rare Labor Day sale.

The DERMAFLASH LUXE+ is an anti-aging, exfoliating, and peach fuzz-removing device that uses sonic speed and DERMAFLASH’s Microfine Edge to gently remove dead skin and hair from the face, thus allowing for skincare to penetrate deeper and makeup to go on smoother.

And you see results immediately — without buildup and peach fuzz, skin looks instantly more youthful and radiant.

DERMAFLASH LUXE+

Image: DERMAFLASH

Buy Now $199 Buy now Sign Up

“Flashing has become mine and Taraji’s ritual before every major red-carpet event,” Henson’s makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff told DERMAFLASH in 2019. “Nothing makes makeup glow more than DERMAFLASH LUXE—it removes the dead layer of skin including peach fuzz, to leave behind silk baby smooth skin which only makes makeup GLOW that much more!”

Cuoco’s makeup artist Jamie Greenberg also swears by the device. “I always use DERMAFLASH LUXE on my clients because it makes the skin look even and holds makeup perfectly!” she said in the same interview. “It delivers exfoliation equivalent of a facial peel at a spa, plus it removes peach fuzz, leaving skin baby soft and a perfect canvas for makeup.”

You can snag your own DERMAFLASH LUXE+ for 25% off the original $199 price when you use code YOUGLOW at checkout. The device comes with DERMFLASH’s PREFLASH Essential Skin Prep, replacement edges, and a charging cord.

Watch your skin go from good to great in a matter of seconds and get the most out of your skincare by being buildup and peach fuzz-free.