Aldi Is Selling the Cutest Fall Doormats to Usher in Pumpkin Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Welcome, autumn! We are so ready for cooler weather, chunky knit sweaters, and long walks to admire the color-changing leaves. And even though we’re not quite at September yet, Aldi is giving us permission to start decorating for fall a little early. The retailer has super cute fall-themed doormats for sale now — and they’re under $7!

Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds shared a picture of some of the unique options at Aldi right now, and it’s going to be so hard to pick just one.

“Fall doormats and the first fall scented candles,” @aldifavoritefinds captioned the photo on Instagram, featuring four doormats.

One is a dark blue night sky with two autumn-hued owls perched on a branch with leaves in shades of yellow, green, orange, and red. Another has a colorful “Welcome” over white shiplap, with a cute yellow truck carrying sunflowers and pumpkins. A white-bearded gnome with an orange hat is driving, most likely on his way to make a delivery at a pumpkin patch.

One fall doormat has a simple pattern of leaves in white, green, and yellow, with brown acorns dotted on tree limbs. It’s set over a light gray background, like the color of a misty morning sky. The red-and-maroon plaid doormat says, “hello pumpkin.” This one is reminiscent of fall fashion — it’s like those button-down shirts tied around your waist. So cute!

Each of these welcome mats is just $6.99, so you can grab one for your front door and your back patio. You can also score a white one that says, “hello fall” over an orange leaf. Each one is 18” by 30” and made with recycled rubber, making it easy to clean (it is muddy footprints season, after all!).

No Aldi nearby? Not to worry — Amazon also has loads of cute Hello Pumpkin doormats as well. So here’s to cute Fall decor, as early as we can get it!

