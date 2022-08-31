Voluspa’s Fall Candles Now Come in the Same Rich Scent As Your Favorite Fall Drink & Will Make Your Home ‘So Warm & Inviting’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that fall is the coziest season. There are so many things to love about this upcoming autumn, like the changing of leaves, pumpkin everything, plush footwear, and warm sweaters. But if there’s anything that makes fall so perfectly cozy, then it’s the fragrant candles—especially those that match the spirit of the season. Plus, there’s one particular aroma that truly signals that fall has officially begun: pumpkin spiced latte. Luckily, we’ve found a candle that brings this cultural phenomenon right to your home. Voluspa’s Spiced Pumpkin Latte candles have finally dropped at Nordstrom. And there’s no better scent to welcome guests into your home with this fall.

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Two-Wick Hearth Candle

Image: Voluspa. Courtesy of Voluspa.

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Two-Wick Hearth Candle $45

These seasonal Voluspa candles deliver a warm and spicy aroma that’s guaranteed to make you obsessed with it until winter. The best part? You can indulge in the scent of your favorite fall drink for up to 60 hours. And it doesn’t hurt that the jar looks incredibly beautiful.

The Spiced Pumpkin Latte candles also contain notes of kabocha pumpkin pulp, coconut crema, and spiced brûlée to top it off. “It has a nice spice scent, which gave my house a perfect fall feeling,” said a reviewer. “It was the right size for my small living room; the scent filled the room just enough without overpowering.”

So, begin the fall season with Voluspa’s Spiced Pumpkin Latte candles that bring the perfect autumnal aroma to your home.

Spiced Pumpkin Latte 3-Wick Tin Candle

Image: Voluspa. Courtesy of Voluspa.

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte 3-Wick Tin Candle $26

This three-wick candle version of Voluspa’s Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle fills your home with a warm and cozy scent for half the price. For under $30, snag this beloved fall scent right now.