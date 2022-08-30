If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite the fact that the summer heat is hanging on, Christmas will be here before we know it (117 days if you’re counting)! Even sooner will come the holiday menu planning. Luckily, a special cookbook from the former royal chef to The Prince and Princess of Wales — also known as Princess Charles and Princess Diana, and their sons Prince William and Prince Harry is now available for pre-order on Amazon, so it will arrive at your home in early November, just in time for the season’s festivities.

In this new cookbook, Christmas at the Palace, former royal chef Carolyn Robb shares 50 of her best-loved Christmas recipes. Set against a backdrop of historical royal traditions and eight splendid palaces, the recipes in this book offer an authentic, yet contemporary, taste of the timeless tradition of a British Christmas; featuring everything from a Gingerbread Village to Bramble Vodka and Blue Cheese and Walnut Biscuits to Tomato and Sweet Red Pepper Relish.

Robb served as a personal chef to the Royal Family for 13 years, creating everything from intimate family meals to formal events. This collection of 50 recipes includes something for everyone, including a breakfast menu fit for a king (or next in line to the throne), magical edible creations for children, and even Christmas preserves.

Christmas at the Palace: A Cookbook

Courtesy of Amazon.

Christmas at the Palace: A Cookbook $27.50 Buy now Sign Up

With easy-to-follow instructions, cooking tips, and alternate ingredient suggestions, cooks of every skill level can create beautiful Christmas treats and gifts. Plus, it’s filled with beautiful food photography and inspiration for creating a festive feast fit for a queen and gorgeous images that let you visit eight splendid palaces without leaving your armchair.

Pre-order now to get a copy when it is released on November 8, just in time to make your holiday supermarket shopping lists. And maybe even pre-order two? One for you, and one for that anglophile in your life who can’t get enough festive British cooking, baking, and gifting.