Target Has a 24-Piece Harry Potter Funko Pop Advent Calendar That’s Truly Magical

Almost 25 years after the first Harry Potter book was released, the franchise’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down, with more awesome products continuing to delight its latest generation of fans. This holiday season is no exception, and your little Potterheads will undoubtedly go nuts for the Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar ($50), featuring the wizarding world’s most beloved characters, all helping your family count down to the pinnacle of the holiday season. The cross collaboration of Funko’s tiniest Pops! and Harry Potter’s worldwide appeal is definitely one you won’t want to miss. The calendar is now available for preorder at our favorite destination for all things holiday: Target!

The advent calendar’s 24 tiny doors each open to reveal unique Funko Pocket Pops! of Harry, Ron, Hermione, Draco and so many more Potter favorites. Place the vinyl figurines, which vary in height according to the character, maxing out at a little under two-inches tall, in front of the calendar’s artwork to create a scene in Diagon Alley in front of the famed Gringotts Wizarding Bank, or add them to your collection of mini collectibles, perfect for display on a bookshelf or desk.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar $50 Buy now

Funko has quickly become our favorite maker of advent calendars featuring beloved brands like Marvel, Disney, Pokemon, Star Wars and Pokémon, but the Harry Potter version is definitely a standout among Funko’s collection, so much of which is available at mega retailer Target. First launched in 2018, the Potter Funko calendar has a cult-like following of fans who are eager to check out each year’s Pocket Pops! offerings. What outfit will Dumbledore wear in 2022? Will Fang and Fawkes be flat or flocked? Will minor characters like Parvati Patil or Fleur Delacour make the cut? Which ghosts will join Harry, Hermione and Ron in the collection?

Purchase your Harry Potter Funko advent calendar now at Target, and you’ll know soon enough. Currently available for preorder, the calendar will ship in plenty of time to make your December extra magical, Harry Potter style.