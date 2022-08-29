Shoppers Swear By This $12 Cream With Over 20,000 Positive Reviews That’s a Pregnancy Hack for ‘Zero Stretch Marks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Many women during pregnancy experience stretch marks. And like any scar, their appearance can be hard to ignore and can impact one’s confidence. But these tiny tears are nothing to feel self-conscious about because they’re your body’s natural effect at making room for the growing baby. Although you’ll never be able to get rid of stretch marks completely, we’ve found another solution to treat them. Burt’s Bees Mama Belly Butter will help fade the stretch marks. The best part? The lotion is only $12 to make your skin feel completely rejuvenated and nourished.

Over 20,000 reviews wholeheartedly agree that this non-irritating cream effectively softens and smoothes skin.

“I’ve been using this every other day throughout my pregnancy, and 34 weeks in, I don’t have any stretch marks on my belly. I’m on my second tub, and it’s great,” said a reviewer. “It’s relaxing to put on, and the smell does not bother me at all.”

Another reviewer added, “I used this throughout my pregnancy and have zero stretch marks on my stomach and minimal on my boobs. I’ve continued to use this post-pregnancy, and like that, I don’t have to worry too much about what my skin is absorbing or what my baby’s skin comes into contact with.”

This pregnancy cream by Burt’s Bees safely moisturizes your stretched skin. It’s 99 percent natural origin that includes rich ingredients like shea butter, vitamin C, and jojoba butter. A little goes a long way, but this non-scented treatment feels like a dream for your tummy and other affected areas all day.

So, check out Burt’s Bees Mama Belly Butter now to tackle stretch marks before and after the baby’s birth. There’s also a pack of three available to purchase for nearly $39 if you love it so much.