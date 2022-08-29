Pottery Barn’s Warehouse Sale Has Hundreds of Markdowns on Rugs, Furniture & More — Up to 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s natural to have the urge to make upgrades to your home when the seasons change, and now there’s no better time than now to do so. Pottery Barn’s Warehouse Sale comes at the best time to round out all of the summer sales. Right now, you can save up to 70 percent off of outdoor furniture, couches, beds, throws, and more.
The sale is in full swing and lasts until Labor Day, which means you have a few days to shop and snag everything you have your eye on. No matter the season, you don’t want to miss this sectional that’s perfect for hosting a weekly smores roasting session. And, if you’re looking to upgrade your bathroom, Pottery Barn also has vanities on sale that instantly transform your space into an oasis. There are hundreds of items on sale, but they won’t last long. So hurry before it’s too late!
Chatham FSC Mahogany 6-Piece Armless Sectional
Just because summer is winding down, doesn’t mean you can’t spruce up your outdoor space for the upcoming fall season. This six-piece sectional is perfect for cozy fall evenings outside around a bonfire. The set includes one corner chair and five armless chairs. And to add additional comfort, you can purchase these ottomans (sold separately).
Chunky Wool/Jute Rug
Every room needs a statement rug to tie it together. If you need one for a particular room in your house, or want to refresh a few you already have, don’t miss out on this discounted jute rug — it comes in a variety of sizes and shades.
Farmhouse 35″ Single Sink Vanity — $2,159, originally $2,699
Now that the weather is cooling down, it’s time to tackle all the home projects you put off during the hot summer months. Now is the best time to update powder rooms, and a quick way to elevate the space is with a new vanity. Get this gorgeous single-sink counter that is crafted with kiln-dried oak and luxe marble sourced from Italy. The vanity has two storage drawers and a shelf to keep all of your bathroom essentials organized.
Noe Extending Dining Table — $1,499, originally $2,499
The holiday season will be here before we know it. You know what that means: It’s entertaining season. Start preparing to entertain with a table that comfortably seats all of your family and friends. This extending dining table is the perfect match for those looking to host, and now you can make the table yours for under $1500 during the Warehouse Sale event.
Seagrass Bar & Counter Stools — $319 — $343, originally $399 — $429
These best-selling stools are crafted with kiln-dried solid wood, which decreases the chances of mildew and rotting. The counter chairs also have a seagrass finish that gives a gorgeous coastal look to your home.
Toscana 75″ Buffet — $1,499 – $1,999, originally $1,999
If you find yourself needing more storage for dishes and collectibles, this buffet is a must-have. The buffet comes with three sections, with easy-to-open cabinet doors that showcase your favorite wares. “Toscana is inspired by authentic Italian farmhouse furniture. The hand-distressed top and eased edges have a rustic look we love,” the brand says.
Kensington Double Wide Mirror with French Cleat Mount — $599 — $749, originally $749
Sometimes finding a bold and distinctive mirror isn’t as easy as it should be. That’s why this double-wide option is perfect. Not only does it have a memorable black border that makes the frame stand out, but its size is grand and will instantly transform your space.
Colossal Handknit Throws — $124.99 — $179, originally $179
Cozy up with your favorite movie and warm drink this fall with a knitted blanket from Pottery Barn. The Colossal Handknit Throws are made with 100 percent acrylic that’s durbale, yet soft. The best part? You can toss them in the wash to freshen them up when needed without worrying about them fraying.
Big Sur Square Arm Upholstered Sofa — $1,599 — $3,599, originally $3,599
This couch is a stylish addition to your living room that you never knew you needed. The Big Sur Couch has a modern silhouette, square arms, and loose cushions, perfect for when you need to clean or rearrange.
