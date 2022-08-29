The Microderm Facial Exfoliator Gwyneth Paltrow Swears By Is Now Available for Your Body

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re envious of how much Gwyneth Paltrow is twinning with her lookalike daughter Apple Martin, you’re not alone. It’s not just the matching perfect bone structure that makes us jealous, but the fact that the 49-year-old actress has skin almost as dewy as her 18-year-old offspring! Luckily, GP shares all her skincare secrets on Goop and even makes and sells the age-defying products she uses, like her all-time favorite GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, so we can all attempt a little time travel back into the fresh faces of your youth. And now, we can get that Goop glow all over with the new full-body version of that magical product: GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Body Polish.

Building on the idea that our bodies deserve the same healthy-looking glow as our faces, Goop took what’s great about its facial exfoliator and adjusted it for the body, resulting in an invigorating yet luxurious scrub and body wash in one. The new GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Body Polish exfoliates, cleanses, and moisturizes. Salt, micro-exfoliating minerals (like quartz, garnet, and hydrated silica), and hibiscus flower acid sweep away dead skin cells while the cleanser foams on your skin, and kakadu plum seed oil hydrates.

The scrub boasts a unique whipped texture (similar to that of the OG Microderm) and a subtle scent — juniper, fir needle, vetiver, and oakmoss. Honestly, we can’t wait to try it!

Because Gwyneth’s favorite daily ritual for her face includes first exfoliating with GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, the linchpin of her skin routine, and then moisturizing with GOOPGENES All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil, Goop also mirrored her second step for the face with a new moisturizing treatment for the body as well.

“It’s the best combination for glowy skin,” Paltrow said. “We wanted to do the same thing for our bodies. So we’ve created a body version of Microderm — it also foams beautifully as a cleanser, which I love — and an amazing body oil to go with it.”

That body oil is the new GOOPGLOW Afterglow Body Oil, and while you can easily use the scrub or oil on its own, together they promise to deliver baby-soft, firm, ultra-moisturized, glowing skin. Made with nourishing, nutrient-dense lipids that replenish the skin, the luxurious body oil smells like a forest (there’s juniper, fir needle, cardamom, and vetiver in it) and promises to leave your body feeling smoother and silkier.

Use it post-shower to hydrate your skin. Bonus: because it’s absorbed almost immediately, you can put on clothes right away if you’d like. Or not! You might just feel so good in your newly buffed and polished skin that you will spend the day au naturel.

And if you’re excited about these new launches but haven’t actually tried the original GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator for your face yet, get it now for the full head-to-toe experience. Inspired by the brightening and smoothing effects of in-office microdermabrasion treatments, this dual-action exfoliator delivers the benefits of both physical and chemical exfoliation, polishing away roughness, smoothing uneven texture, and revealing a healthy-looking complexion.

“This, people, is a powerful facial in a little jar,” Platrow has raved. “My skin is softer, smoother, and more luminous afterward—the results are instantaneous.”

And finally, if you want to follow Paltrow’s routine exactly? Pick up the GOOPGENES face oil, too, to moisturize!

