This Kardashian-Approved Makeup Tool Has Been Dubbed a ‘Game-Changer’ for Sculpting Your Face

Is a skincare routine really complete without the correct tools? You already know the answer. From rollers to gua sha, we adore anything that can help our skin be as radiant and sculpted as possible. Now not only has gua sha become a staple in so many people’s skincare routines as of late, but there’s one that’s Kardashian-approved.

You already know when something is Kardashian-Jenner approved, it’s a must-have in everyone’s routine. Specifically, Kourtney Kardashian is loving this sturdy, effective gua sha stone that just came out on Ulta Beauty, per Poosh.

The Sacheu Beauty Gua Sha Stainless Steel is a stainless steel skincare tool made from sustainable packaging. Both powerful and sleek, this easy-to-use tool helps promote overall skin health and lets you get that sharp jawline everyone’s been trying to get lately. As a Chinese medicinal tool for tissue healing, this tool may be a bit confusing at first glance, but it’s super easy to handle!

To sculpt your face to its sharpest and healthiest, you must apply a balm or serum first. In a light scraping motion, you start towards the center of your face and scrape outwards. You can pay attention to the space between your brows, edges of your cheeks, and jawline. Remember to use this three times a week!

With nearly 900 reviews on Ulta Beauty alone, despite just debuting on Ulta not too long ago, it has garnered 4.9 stars. One shopper said, “I love this gua sha! I like that it stays cool without me having to put it into the fridge. Also, it is easy to clean. I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks now and have seen improvement in my face is looking slimmer.”

Another shopper said, “I get pretty bad neck tension from stress and anxiety. I used the gua sha to massage my neck and noticed how I felt better afterward. The tool itself is heavyweight and nice quality; I think it will be very helpful for my neck pain in the future.”

And another one called it a “game-changer,” saying, “This is sooo amazing for my skincare routine! I’ve been using it for over a week now and it’s like a massage on your face. It helps removes my morning puffiness, and the shape of it fits perfectly around my jaw and cheek bones!”

