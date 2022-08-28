Pottery Barn’s Latest Sale Lets You Organize Every Inch of Your Living Room in Style Starting at $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since we realized we could decorate our first dorm/ apartment/ house to our heart’s content, we knew exactly where we wanted to go to: Pottery Barn. There’s a reason there was a Friends episode all about Pottery Barn. They have gorgeous, modern, elegant pieces fit for any home’s aesthetic, and they come at a pretty good bargain compared to other home decor and furniture retailers. We always look through the catalogs and new releases, but now we have another reason to shop til we drop. Pottery Barn is having a huge sale!

For a very limited time, you can grab a bunch of furniture, decor, and storage solutions for up to 40 percent off for Pottery Barn’s warehouse sale ahead of Labor Day. Now, here’s the thing: “storage solutions” is the sexiest phrase we’ve ever heard, and we adore anything that’ll organize our space in style. Thanks to Pottery Barn, we now know of so many stunning, elegant pieces.

Check out our top picks below!

Galvanized Organization System — $30.99, originally $79.00

Both smart and trendy, keep everything in one place with this galvanized set. With a dry-erase board, mail slots, a chalkboard, and magnetized panels, literally, you can put everything in here.

Charleston Handwoven Seagrass Basket Collection — $20.00-129.00, originally $29.50-129.00

Who doesn’t love hand-woven baskets? For a fraction of the usual retail price, you can get one or a huge set of these stylish, sturdy storage solutions that can work in any home.

Acrylic Notes Board — $79.00, originally $99.00

Both sleek and simple, everything acrylic is in, and this notepad is perfect for any office aesthetic.

Temple Street All-In-One Organizer — $424.00, originally $499.00

Tidy up that foyer or entrance with this stylish and modern foot stand that can hold everything from your keys to booties!

