This $5 Setting Powder With Over 96,000 Reviews Is So Loved That Shoppers Have Sworn By It For Decades

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Back in the early 2000s, we either didn’t know powder existed for makeup, or we used so much baby powder that we ended up going up multiple shades so our makeup wouldn’t budge. But like the makeup industry, we’ve grown, and now we don’t go anywhere without making sure our makeup is set.

If you’re a powder lover, you need to know about this cult-favorite face powder that’s only $5 and has been a holy grail for shoppers for decades.

Courtesy of Coty Airspun Coty Airspun.

Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder $5.72, originally $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder

is a cult-favorite face powder that provides an extra layer of coverage to your makeup look without detracting from your dewy, glowing look. The lightweight and long-lasting powder come in various shades, depending on if you want it translucent or closer to your skin tone. Along with being lightweight and beloved, it’s reported to help hide the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, scars, and more for that soft glow.

Per the brand, all you have to do is apply it however you wish, from baking it under your eyes or applying lightly throughout.

Now, this powder has thousands of loyal customers, garnering over 96,000 reviews on Amazon alone. At 4.5 stars and nearly 100,000 reviews, it’s safe to say this is a must-have for any makeup collection. One review said they’ve been using it for decades, saying, “I have used this powder for about 3 decades!! In fact, my grandmother used this for as long as I can remember, which led me to use it and that woman knew what was good so I knew I couldn’t go wrong with buying what she bought and I was right!”

Another shopper said the same thing, saying, “I’ve been using this product for decades! Great for controlling shine and setting face makeup. And the price can’t be beat.”

Along with being available on Amazon, you can buy it at Walmart and Target.

