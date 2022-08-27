Both Cats & Shoppers Alike Love This $14 Shedding Brush That’s ‘Incredible’ For Easily Removing Cat Fur

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re a pet owner, there’s a lot that goes into their care (and self-care) routines! From bathing to brushing their teeth, we want our pets to feel and look their best! Now, something all cat owners know about is that our cats’ hair can get insane. We’re talking mountains of hair in the corner, insane. But thanks to this beloved (and super affordable) Amazon product, you can easily get those mats out of your cat’s hair and give them a healthier coat within minutes. The best part? It’s over 60 percent off for a very limited time. So now’s the time to snag it!

Courtesy of Aumuca Aumuca.

Aumuca Cat Brush $13.99, originally $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Aumuca Cat Brush

is a small but powerful hair brush that Amazon shoppers adore for keeping their precious fur babies groomed. Perfect for professionals and pet parents, this cat grooming brush makes cleaning your cat much easier than before. With skin-friendly hair bristles, this brush can work with even the most sensitive skin your cats may have. Per the brand, all you have to do is brush, and dispose of the hair you accumulated by clicking the button on the back. It’s really that simple (and is said to work with any hair type your pet is!)

With over 5,500 reviews, Amazon shoppers (and their cats) adore this handy dandy brush. One of the top reviews said, “It’s super gentle and managed to de-shed this incredible amount in just 3 strokes. And the removal of the fur is just as easy with the release feature. My other cat who doesn’t mind grooming? I emptied the brush a dozen times after about 6 strokes each and he’s shinier than I’ve ever seen him. Brush feels sturdy and is easy to hold. I’ll update if it has any problems, but this has been a phenomenal purchase.”

Another shopper added, “This is the best pet brush I’ve ever owned. It cleans all the loose fur from my cat and massages her while doing it. She absolutely loves it and cries for more brushing. And it’s incredibly easy to clean after use with just the push of a button.”

