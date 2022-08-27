Olivia Wilde Gets Her Iconic Rosy Glow From This ‘Blurring’ $20 Blush From a Beyoncé-Approved Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you love her or hate her, you can’t deny that Olivia Wilde has an amazing rosy glow to her. And now we know how she achieves it!

In a 2017 interview with Into The Gloss, Wilde detailed both her skincare and beauty routines, noting that she gets her naturally flushed look from “add[ing the] Glossier Cloudpaint.” Not only does Wilde adore this blush, but celebrities from all over adore Glossier and its products. Stars like Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union, Jenna Dewan, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Solange, and Miranda Kerr have been seen rocking the stylish brand more than once, per StyleCaster.

While it’ll be another few months before Glossier is sold at Sephora, you can still snag their affordable blush product for only $20 on their website.

The Glossier Cloud Paint is a blurring gel blush that lets you get a natural, flushed glow within seconds. Both easy to apply and buildable, this best-selling blush comes in eight unique, pigmented shades. Enhance your beauty with this dewy-finished blush with over 4,000 reviews on Glosser’s site alone!

Per the brand, all you have to do is dab a little bit directly on your cheeks or on your finger and pat! Just keep patting until you get the desired color intensity, whether it be a more natural look or a more dramatic look for a special date night.

As we said, thousands of customers can’t get enough of this enhancing blush, with one shopper saying, “I wore a lot of Glossier yesterday then, in an unrelated occasion, cried for like four hours. Cloud paint just melts into my skin and, unlike my friends, stayed loyal despite all the crying.” (We hope you’re okay girlie!)

Another shopper added, “My 20-year-old showed me cloud paint I am 53 and had quit wearing makeup because it enhanced my wrinkles and I felt clownish ☹️… My face looks ALIVE, glows, and appears so natural that I really look like my face is naturally glowing.”

