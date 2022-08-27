Jessica Alba Adores This Hydrating $13 Product That’s Reported to Give a ‘Sun-Kissed Glow’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As YouTube sensation NikkiTutorials has said, “Not to prime is a crime!” When you’re doing your makeup, you need it all to stick into place (especially if you’re living in the warmer areas of the world!) So in order to fulfill the hefty job of keeping your makeup look flawless all day, you need a makeup primer. But not just any makeup primer, you need one that the A-listers adore.

Jessica Alba‘s skin has been glowing since she came into the spotlight in the 1990s, and lately, she’s been using her own brand’s must-have primer! She’s featured this on her “Get Ready With Me” video on her YouTube channel back in 2020, among mentioning it in many other outlets. See where you can get it for nearly 40 percent off below.

Honest Beauty Everything Primer $13.89, originally $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Honest Beauty Everything Primer

is a hydrating and brightening primer that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by for their everyday makeup routine. Made with hyaluronic acid, watermelon extracts, and apple extracts, this powerful primer helps you achieve a dewy, moisturized look in no time! Along with working as a moisturizer, it’s a very powerful primer, especially when you take a look at the clean ingredients. The third most used ingredient is glycerin, which is a non-comedogenic ingredient that works great to keep your skin moisturized and leaving makeup to stick to the skin, per Healthfully.

Per the brand, all you have to do to is apply a dime-sized amount on your face, either alone, under, or with your foundation.

Now, Amazon shoppers adore this primer, with one of the top reviews saying, “I have been having a hard time finding something that feels as light as a moisturizer and looks as natural as a sun kissed glow. This is it. I actually just and a little to my moisturizer and it blurs out the subtle imperfections and gives that beautiful healthy glow.” Another shopper added, “No time for makeup? Too tired? Want a no-makeup-look? Hello to Everything Primer Glow! it’s moisturizing, lightly scented, easy to apply, blurring, has a tiny tint of color, a Natural glow primer!”

