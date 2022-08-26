Zappos Has Hundreds of Items Marked Down — Including Reese Witherspoon-Approved Hokas Under $150

Summer is great for two reasons: Sun and sales. Of course, spending time outdoors is great, but shopping and finding the best discounts are also fun. Even though it feels like an endless summer, it’s quickly coming to an end. But not without another sale to wrap up the month. Now it’s time for Zappos’ VIP Annual Sale, which has hundreds of items marked down now.

The VIP sale is open to the public, but if you’re a member, you actually get rewarded for shopping. For every $1 you spend, you earn 10 points that can be redeemed once you reach certain tiers in the program. The VIP membership also includes rapid returns and refunds, and free expedited shipping without any spending minimums. Ready to shop? The sale features essentials for the entire family, from shoes, to denim that’s perfect for back to school. But our favorite finds from the sale? These Reese Witherspoon Hoka lookalikes that are under $150. Ahead, see a few items we’re adding to our carts now.

Women’s Deals

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cameryn Espadrille — $60.80, originally $95.00

Ralph Lauren

These espadrilles are the best transitional shoes that will carry you from summer into fall. The chic dark tones pair beautifully with the cream-colored stitching and jute material, which gives the flats an elevated look. Hurry, these shoes are guaranteed to sell out fast!

DL1961 Karlie Boyfriend Shorts — $ 43 . 52, originally $128.00

DL1961

Even though summer is winding down, the scorching temperatures don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Make sure you have plenty of shorts on hand, like this mom-approved pair that are so comfortable to wear all day. The shorts are great for school pickups, or layering a sweatshirt on top once the weather cools down. Plus, the denim is durable and fine to toss in the wash.

Tretorn Nylite Plus Canvas — $ 35 . 25, originally $75.00

Tretorn

If you saw Reese Witherspoon in this comfortable pair of sneakers, chances are you want to add them to your own collection. Now is the best time to do so. The stylish canvas shoes are on sale now for $35.

Hoka Bondi 7 — $ 127 . 95, originally $160.00

Hoka

For those who want to invest in high-quality running shoes, Hoka is the way to go. Typically the shoes retail for over $160, but right now, you can save big during Zappos VIP sale. The shoes have a cradle base that supports and cushions feet for optimal comfort. Plus, celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner wear them too.

Men’s Deals

Hoka Bondi 7 — $ 127 . 95, originally $160.00

Hoka

Hokas are for men too. For the guy in your life, snag a pair of these for a run through the park or everyday wear.

A didas Adilette Shower — $ 11 . 75, originally $25.00

Adidas

These Adidas slides are great for year-round wear. They are easy to slip on while lounging at the pool, and they’re also great to wear with socks when the weather gets cold.

Kids Deals

Blank NYC Kids Medium Denim Cut Off Shorts — $ 29 . 04, originally $44.00

Blank NYC

Whether you’re still shopping for your little one for back to school, or you’re just trying to stock up on some essentials for next summer, these shorts are great to have. The shorts have a low-rise fit and frayed edges that look cute paired with any top.

Tiny Whales Let’s Roll T-Shirt — $ 19 . 00, originally $38.00

Tiny Whales

Maybe it’s just us, but kids go through t-shirts like it’s nothing. That’s why these graphic shirts come at the best time. This one for your little man will quickly become a staple.