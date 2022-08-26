These Tempur-pedic Memory Foam Pillows Are on Sale at Costco, but You’ll Have To Act Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve come along way from the character-printed, polyester sheet sets of our youth. These days, we know that one of the keys to a good night’s sleep is having a comfortable bed, and for us, that means cotton sheets, a firm mattress, a mattress pad — and good pillows. Believe it or not, there is a difference between a nice pillow, and those $10 pillows you picked up 5 years ago and haven’t replaced since. Listen, we all do it. For some reason it seems like when creating the perfect bed set-up, pillows are often an after-thought. But, now that Costco is having a sale on Tempur-Pedic memory foam pillows, it’s the perfect time to give your pillow collection a revamp.

We heard about the pillow sale from Instagram account @CostcoHotFinds. They found these Serenity by Tempur-Pedic pillows on sale at Costco for $23.99. But the sale on these pillows ends on Sunday, so if you want to take advantage of the savings, you’ll need to act fast — you can sign up for a Costco membership here.

Costco is selling the pillows online, too, but they’re much more expensive ($48.99), so you’ll want to head to the store to get the best deal.

What if you don’t have a Costco membership? Amazon has a few different Tempur-Pedic pillows you can choose from.

If you don’t need a pillow specially designed for back, stomach, or side sleepers, try this standard Tempur-Pedic Cloud Pillow.

Courtesy of Tempur-Pedic.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow $68.99

If memory foam isn’t important to you, but you do want to upgrade your pillows, then try this Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-Pack.

Courtesy of Beckham.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-Pack $44.99

Right now you can get the set of two cooling gel pillows for $44.99. And, if you clip the digital coupon on the Amazon listing, you’ll save an extra 40%, bringing the price way down, to $26.99 for two pillows.

Whichever pillows you choose, you might be pleasantly surprised to realize what a big difference some quality pillows can make to your sleep.

