We Scoured Through Hundreds of Pages to Find The Cutest Fall Kitchen Decor at Target — & They Start at Just $4

Target always comes through with the cutest seasonal items at amazingly affordable prices, and after seeing all the new fall offerings, it’s safe to say we’re ready to say bye, bye to summer and hello to pumpkins, plaid, and cozy candles. The easiest and least expensive place to start infusing your home with fall vibes is definitely the kitchen, where a new dish towel, a pretty votive, and some fall-themed table decor go a long way.

Of course, Target has endless options for fall-themed kitchen items, but we’ve done the work for you and found the most stylish and seasonally appropriate options, all neutral enough to work beautifully with the treasures that already fill your home. From Threshold’s sturdy stoneware plates and statement-making wreaths to the always-chic patterned goods from Hearth & Hand, these fall stunners are available now. Shop our favorite fall items at Target now and bring home the best of the season.

Hearth & Hand Flour Sack Kitchen Towel

The flour sack kitchen towel ($4) from Hearth & Hand is an easy and cheap way to infuse some fall feels into your kitchen. Made from a cotton and linen blend, the towel has a brown and orange stripe on a cream background and a convenient hanging loop at the back.

Threshold Acorn and Mushroom Decor

Fill a glass bowl or vase with Threshold’s acorn and mushroom decor ($15) and voila, instant fall. A mix of brown-colored acorn- and mushroom-shaped accents with woven texture, the decorative item can easily move from the kitchen to your living room.

Hearth & Hand Fluted Amber Glass Candle

Available in two sizes, Hearth & Hand’s fluted amber glass candle ($7-$35) are a chic way to add warmth and the smell of an apple orchard to your kitchen. Choose from a one-wick, five-ounce version or go big with the 32-ounce, six-wick candle.

Threshold Gingham Table Runner

Available in three sizes, Threshold’s gingham table runner ($18-$23) is a cheerful way to greet the new season. Made from a machine-washable cotton-linen blend with a solid yellow cotton backing.

Threshold Woven Turkey

Even if it’s not quite time to prepare your Thanksgiving meal, Threshold’s woven turkey ($25) is a reminder that the holiday is on the horizon. The cute piece is made from raffia with a dark brown woven finish, adding texture and fun to your kitchen.

Threshold Grass Wreath

This fluffy grass wreath from Threshold is an of-the-moment take on fall decor. The artificial wreath is adorned with cream-colored, fluffy faux grasses and has an attached loop for easy hanging.

Threshold Stoneware Tilley Plates

The stoneware Tilley plates ($24 for four) from Threshold come in four colors, all appropriate for fall. All are microwave and dishwasher safe and feature a slightly distressed glazed finish.