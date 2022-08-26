Jennifer Aniston’s Hack for Voluminous Hair is This Brush That Shoppers Say Delivers ‘Beautiful Blow Outs’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are no other words to describe Jennifer Aniston’s hair besides iconic. It’s no secret that the actress’ hair happens to be a cultural phenomenon. We mean, have you ever heard of “The Rachel?” Coined after her beloved character from Friends, this haircut was so wildly popular back in the 90s that everyone was either sporting or wanting it. And that same stylist who created that same hairstyle just spilled how to make your hair look just as beautifully voluminous. Aniston’s hairstylist Chris McMillan revealed via Instagram that his hack for the actress’ blowout look is this boar hair bush from Ibiza Hair. And lucky for you, this round brush is back in stock, and you can get it right now on Amazon for under $63.

Celebrity hairstylist McMillan noted that he uses the large brush from Ibiza Hair, referring to the B5 option. This $54 brush is for soft, loose curls, massive volume, and large sections. It’s ideal for long hair and back sections, according to the brand. There are other sizes as well for different uses, like tight curls, waves, bangs, and more.

Although Ibiza Hair’s brushes are slightly expensive, many reviewers thought it was worth the splurge. “This brush is worth every penny. My hair came out so smooth, it’s so soft and doesn’t hurt your head, all my waves around my temple came out straight, and I didn’t have to use my straightener afterward.”

McMillan notes that the key to Aniston’s exact blowout is to lift and dry the roots. He adds, “To achieve this look, I take one and a half sections starting at the nape and blowout from towel dried freshly shampooed hair and towel dried, usually no products in the hair, so the blowout lasts.”

Ibiza Hair’s Boar Hair Brush gently leaves the hair so shiny and smooth as it leaves a “beautiful blowout,” as one reviewer said. And like Aniston’s hairstylist said, “the brush always delivers.” So, snag this hair brush right now as your new solution for gorgeous, celebrity-like waves.