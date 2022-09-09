Target Just Put Hundreds of Fall Boots on Sale Starting at $17 — Here’s What to Buy

Fall is coming, and you know what that means: it’s boot season, baby! We’re on the hunt for the perfect pairs to wear with our favorite summer dresses now and with jeans and cozy sweaters once the weather turns cooler, and we’ve found some of the best pairs around at Target. The super store always offers of-the-moment styles, and these boots are no exception.

From combat boots ready for any adventure to the classic western styles you’ll see everywhere this fall, the following Target boots are as fashionable as they are functional — and even better, they’re all on sale! Starting at just $17, these footwear favorites will please both your wallet and your wardrobe. Start shopping Target’s best boot deals now!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Universal Thread Alena boots

The Alena boots by Universal Thread ($17-$23) are a minimalist version of a classic western style, available in three colors.

A New Day Saylor Lace-Up Combat Boots

Available in cream or taupe, A New Day’s Saylor lace-up combat boots ($24) will take you through the end of summer and well into the fall.

Universal Thread Marlis Booties

In gray or taupe with a cool perforated detail, Universal Thread’s Marlis booties ($21) feature a zip-up side that makes them easy to take on and off.

Universal Thread Kaden Rain Boots

We all need a pair of reliable rain boots, and the Universal Thread Kaden boots ($30) are as chic as it gets. Available in black or a cool brown and black combo.

Allegra K Circle Buckle Ankle Boots

A ’60s vibe makes the Allegra K circle buckle ankle boots ($53) as fun as they are functional.