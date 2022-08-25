Meghan Markle Wore This Chic Blouse For Her Podcast’s Promo Video That Shoppers Agree is ‘Perfect for All Work Looks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are a royal’s outfit choices are usually on the higher end. But occasionally, they can be spotted in items that are a bit closer to the public’s budgets when they’re “off-duty.” Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, in particular, have been known to sport a few items like casual sneakers to cult-favorite jeans that are easily accessible. And the latest royal tea that caught our attention is that the Duchess of Sussex wore a chic striped blouse from the well-loved brand, Anthropologie, during her latest appearance.

Earlier this week, Markle’s long-awaited podcast called Archetypes debuted on Spotify. It delves into the restrictive labels placed upon women in society, where she specifically discussed the double standards of “ambition” in her opening episode with her close celebrity friend Serena Williams as her first guest. Although we couldn’t see what exactly she wore during the insightful talk, we got a sneak peek of it. The Duchess was spotted in Anthropologie’s Maeve Tie-Neck Blouse in a promotional teaser for her new Spotify Original podcast series.

Anthropologie Maeve Tie-Neck Blouse

Maeve Tie-Neck Blouse $120

This maroon and white stripe blouse is a part of the Maeve Collection, where each design represents both beauty and strength. So it’s no surprise that Markle chose this empowering blouse for her debut podcast. On top of that, she has also been known to be a massive fan of stripe shirts. Markle simply left the pullover blouse tucked in with the tie loose during the video. However, the pussy-bow accent is the key feature that can be styled in a variety of ways for a vintage feminine fit.

This Anthropologie top retails for $120, but many reviewers say it’s a worthy addition to your closets. Several vouched that the Maeve Tie-Neck Blouse is great for any professional setting thanks to its refined and flattering appearance that elevates any piece. One reviewer dubbed it as the “perfect blouse for all your work looks.”

But if you’re looking for lookalike styles that are more affordable, then we’ve got you covered. Take a look below at similar striped blouses that would receive Meghan Markle’s approval too.

Mango Stripe Poplin Button-Up Shirt

The red-like stripes, oversized fit, and preppy aesthetic in this Mango top are all akin to the Meghan Markle-loved Anthropologie blouse. The Stripe Poplin Button-Up Shirt is a striking yet elegant choice for any casual or work outing.

Stripe Poplin Button-Up Shirt $69.99

Everlane The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt

It may not be the duchess’ exact Anthropologie blouse, but this Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt from Everlane does feature stripes and is Meghan Markle-approved. She wore this blue and white striped top on an outing in Santa Barbara back in April, per Star Style.

The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt $80

ZC&GF Women’s Striped Blouse

Although this striped blouse on Amazon features white ones instead, it still offers the signature maroon color that always looks lovely for any outfit. Plus, it’s a whole lot more affordable at a price of $21.

ZC&GF Women's Striped Blouse $20.99 on Amazon.com

Old Navy Long-Sleeve Oversized Cropped Striped Boyfriend Shirt

Earthy tones bring a minimalist style to the next level, and they always look effortlessly chic. So instead of a maroon shade, opt for light tan stripes with this Striped Boyfriend Shirt from Old Navy for a similar sense.