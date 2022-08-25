If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite being in a bushy brow renaissance, there was a time not too long ago when plucking eyebrows into submission was commonplace. In fact, plucking was so fashionable for so long that many of us are still suffering the consequences of shaping our brows into fine lines, only having to draw them back in on a daily basis.

But according to reviewers who have tried the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius Conditioning Brow Serum, their outdated thin brows have entered a new era, with one person writing that they now have to trim their brows on a weekly basis.

Brow Genius uses red clover extract to encourage fuller-looking brows with less breakage and Korean red ginseng, which makes brow hair look thicker. And panthenol works to tame and soothe coarse brow hair.

“I over-plucked my eyebrows really bad throughout high school and haven’t plucked them for about 2 years or so and I don’t think hardly any hair grew,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I have noticed a lot of growth since using this! Can’t wait to continue to use it and hopefully get full brows again.”

And another person wrote that this serum has even helped fill out brows that have grown sparse due to hypothyroidism. “After using this product for 8 weeks, I have at least doubled the amount of brow hair I have!” they wrote. “This product is easy to use and I love that it dries down without making my brow hair stiff or sticky. Once it dries down, I really can’t even tell I applied anything.”

Another reviewer said that Brow Genius works so well they now have to regularly trim their brows. “This brow serum was actually amazing. My brows are thicker and smoother and I have to trim them weekly now.”

If your brows have seen better days, then give Brow Genius by Anastasia Beverly Hills a go to give them a second chance.