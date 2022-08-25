Shoppers Say This New Tinted Serum is the ‘Best Replacement for Foundation’ Thanks to Its Inclusive Shades That Cover Wrinkles All Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are two things we would never say no to when it comes to beauty: glowing skin and flawless coverage. Think of it as the ultimate goal in our skincare journey, to say the least. So, what if we told you we’ve found a product that does exactly that and more? Tula just dropped a multipurpose serum that brightens and evens out your complexion. The Brightening Serum Skin Tint comes in a diverse collection of 30 tones. So, now it’s so much easier to find your perfect shades. The new serum retails for $40, but it’s worth the purchase as it functions as both makeup and skincare. One reviewer even dubbed it the “best replacement for the foundation.” And for good reason, because this tinted serum is super lightweight and buildable. Did we mention that it offers SPF 30 protection too? This Tula serum is definitely what you need on a daily basis.

Brightening Serum Skin Tint

Tula’s serum skin tint provides excellent coverage and a radiant glow that will last all day. To be exact, the skin tint still looks flawless for up to 12 hours as you continue to reapply. But this tinted serum does more than just conceal your blemishes, thanks to its powerful ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid. The Brightening Serum Skin Tint improves the skin’s hydration, diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and increases suppleness. It also acts as a shield against damaging external factors like pollution and blue lights.

And if you’re wondering where the consistent glow comes from? Well, it’s caused by Tula’s signature Rainbow Seabright elixir, made of rainbow seaweed and niacinamide, that lightens and evens skin tone.

One reviewer vouched for Tula’s skin tint, saying, “it’s very hydrating while staying lightweight. I’m oily [and] prone to clogged pores, and this has been a lifesaver. It gives me just enough coverage & confidence. Hides my breakouts and makes me feel and look like I have perfectly radiant skin!”

Instead of buying a glow-worthy product and concealer separately, opt for Tula’s new Brightening Serum Skin Tint to add to your cart.