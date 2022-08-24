This Best-Selling Australian Activewear Brand’s Leggings Are a ‘Dream to Wear’ According to Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s easy to always turn to your favorite pair of leggings in your closet day after day, but once in a while, it’s necessary to reach for something new. Maybe you want a better fit, or you just need to replace a few pairs that have pilling. We found the best pair of leggings that hail from Australia. DK Active’s leggings are soft, functional, and will quickly become a staple in your closet. They also have maternity options for all the expecting moms. But the good news doesn’t stop there. You can save $20 off a $100 purchase when you use the exclusive code “TREAT” at checkout.

DK Active specializes in leggings that not only look good, but have ethical values behind them. Conscious packaging and shipping are at the center of the brand, along with sustainably made clothes that keep the environment in mind. “We’re proud to say our fabrics are made from ethical and organic materials, with a transparent supply chain, eco-friendly processes and packaging, committed to respecting animals and most importantly designed for every body shape and current point in your life journey,” the brand stated. Finally, activewear that you’ll feel good about wearing.

DK Active Eternal Leggings — $54.99, originally $109.95

“These tights are a dream to wear. They’re so comfortable. I love the high waist, it’s very flattering,” one shopper said.

Another reviewer said that the leggings were “their absolute favorite leggings.” They also added, “Of all the leggings I have ever owned, these are my absolute favorite. I normally wear a US22 and to finally find a pair of plus-size leggings that stay up, look cute, and are supportive is amazing. They are perfect in the gym, and out of the gym paired with a cute crop top!”

Lotus Maternity Midi Tight — $94.95

The maternity leggings are crafted from soft elixir fabric and encased elastic that make the tights easy to get on and of, especially against your growing belly. And even though the midi leggings are high rise, they won’t squeeze your bumb thanks to the organize bamboo lining on the waistband.

“These tights are fantastic — they are a beautiful material that is thick and supportive, perfect for pregnancy,” an expecting mom wrote. “I’ve bought two pairs as I was wearing my first pair a lot for both activewear and general wear around the house. Would absolutely recommend these tights for maternity. They are excellent.”