TikTok Made These Birkenstocks Sell Out Everywhere — Except This Unexpected Retailer

Even though it’s been an exciting summer, it’s time to get focused on a new season. Fall will be here before we know it, and even though we’re not thrilled for cooler temperatures, we can’t wait to fill our closets will cozy sweaters, new denim, and the trending shoe of the season: Clogs. Luckily, you don’t have to search far to find the perfect pair because Birkenstocks already has you covered. The shoes are mostly sold out everywhere, but we found the coveted suede clogs at HSN.

The shopper-loved suede clogs are the shoe of the season for fall. They have a classic design and Birkenstock’s traditional leather that covers the shoe. Despite what many think, the shoes are comfortable. Some clogs have a hard footbed that makes wearing the shoes unbearable, but thanks to the brand’s cloudlike foam added to most of their designs, this pair makes you feel like you’re not wearing shoes at all. And, thanks to the covered toe, you can wear the shoes through any season as many shoppers report.

Shoppers love the clogs and can’t get enough of them. “I love my Boston Birkenstocks! They are super comfortable with excellent arch and foot support. There is no breaking in, but then this is not my first pair. The suede is soft. Inside, the shoe is comfy and soft as there is no seam to irritate your foot. A definite good buy!”

“I have many Birkenstock sandals, but this is my first pair of Bostons,” another said. “Super comfortable in my regular Birkenstock size; the suede is very soft, and I love the neutral color. This will be my go-to shoe for fall and winter here in AZ.”

And if comfort is key for you, a final reviewer confirms that the shoes are the most comfortable ever. “These are so comfortable, you forget you have shoes on your feet. The fit is just right, like Cinderellas slippers,” they said.

The Birkenstock Boston Clogs are so popular that they keep selling out everywhere. So hurry, head to HSN, and add a pair to your cart now before it’s too late.