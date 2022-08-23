Shoppers Say This $8 Tea Tree Oil Shampoo Is the ‘Holy Grail’ for ‘Promoting Hair Growth’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to keeping hair in its best state, making sure you have adequate products in your stash is key. That starts with a shampoo that promotes a healthy scalp. Many shampoos strip hair of essential oils and contain ingredients that contribute to hair loss and thinning. That’s why Amazon shoppers are turning to this under $8 tea tree shampoo

that helps keep hair full and dandruff at bay.

The Tea Tree Store’s Tea Tree Special Shampoo

is filled with tea tree oil, peppermint, and lavender that all work simultaneously to remove dirt and grime from the scalp and hair, while leaving it fresh and soft. It also leaves hair silky and frizz-free. The best part? The shampoo is suitable for all hair types, including colored hair.

Tea Tree Special Shampoo

Tea Tree Store

Tea Tree Shampoo $7.50 Buy now Sign Up

“I swear by this product, even at $1 an ounce. I always end up with thick, healthy-looking hair full of body after using this for a couple of months. One thing I learned about this shampoo is that it stimulates the scalp, which helps promote hair growth. It smells great and gives your scalp a light cool sensation on your scalp when you’re using it. Delivered super fast!” one reviewer exclaimed.

The shampoo also helps with dandruff, one review said. “I had used several dandruff shampoos throughout the years without any luck,” they said before adding, “my hairdresser recommended this shampoo, and I was crossing my fingers that it wouldn’t be a waste of money since it’s a little pricey for the size. Well, ever since I started using this shampoo, my dandruff is finally gone. I have wavy/curly hair. My hair is super soft, and feels quenched and thick. It stopped falling out so much, and then the best part is the dandruff is gone.”

A final shopper also called the shampoo a “holy grail.” They also added, “This shampoo is a godsend product. I have tried many many many different tea tree shampoos for my hair (oily scalp and dry mids/ends), and different detox shampoos and my hair would still get oily AF the next day.”