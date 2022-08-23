This Skin Barrier-Repairing Moisturizer Is a ‘Holy Grail’ Beauty Product for Flaky, Dehydrated Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When skin becomes dehydrated, you may find that it feels tight and almost deflated. And sometimes a drugstore moisturizer can’t build up hydration the way your skin needs to feel healthy. So when it’s time to break out the big guns, check out Skinfix’s Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream and give your skin a blast of moisture, elasticity, and plumpness.

The Skinfix Barrier+ face cream works for all skin types that suffer from dryness, loss of firmness, and fine lines caused by lack of moisture. It contains rich shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and active lipids and peptides to restore your skin’s barrier to lock in hydration and improve texture and appearance.

And although it’s a bit pricey, the reviewers write that a little goes a long way.

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream

“I have dry/dehydrated skin that is super acne prone. I switched to this after my last moisturizer was discontinued, and I honestly I’m happy I did!!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “My skin has been the most hydrated it’s ever been and it’s given me a beautiful natural glow and even color. It pairs well under all of my makeup and doesn’t cause any sliding or separation.”

They added, “Big tip — You only need a pea-sized amount to get the job done.” Too much may cause your skin to react because the formula is so rich.

“When I tried this for the first time it truly blew me away,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “I got a sample of it and was hooked ever since. After I ran out of my 1.7 oz size, I tried switching back to my drugstore moisturizer because the price of this seemed kind of steep and right away I noticed I had new breakouts whereas, with this, I don’t get any! This stuff truly is a miracle cream. Makes my skin soft, glowy doesn’t feel greasy, and doesn’t break me out! I’m sticking to this from now on!”

Bring life back into your dried-out skin with the Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream and look more youthful and healthy in just a few days.