This Drew Barrymore-Approved Brand Just Launched An Exfoliating Mask That Transforms Dull Skin — Here’s How It Works

SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when we think we’ve found the best products, something new drops and changes our minds all over again. From hydrating moisturizers and concealing foundations, to smoothing serums, we love a good beauty find. Recently, Drew Barrymore mentioned that she used Three Ships Beauty products, and since then, we can’t get enough of the skincare brand. But now, a new member was just added to the family today. Meet the Superfruit Lactic + Multifruit 8% AHA Exfoliating Mask that brightens, smooths, and transforms skin.

The Drew Barrymore-approved skincare line is famous for its Dew Drops Serum, and the loved serum stays a best-seller (and sold out) most weeks. Their new formulation comes in mask form and is packed with lactic acid, rice powder, and a fruit AHA blend. The lactic acid gently exfoliates to remove dead skin cells and increase cell turnover, which reveals a more youthful-looking skin. The rice powder smooths and conditions the skin. Lastly, the fruit blend also assists with cell turnover. According to the brand, “the ingredient is also collagen boosting and helps improve skin texture by shedding the outer layer of the skin, which smoothes fine lines and wrinkles.” Together, each ingredient also locks moisture into the skin, leaving you with a dewy glow all day.

One shopper called the new mask an “instant skin softener,” and added, “I really like how gentle this exfoliating mask is and was amazed that it made my skin feel instantly softer!”

“This product has worked amazing on my sensitive skin,” another wrote. “It is gentle yet effective. After only one use, I noticed my skin visibly brighter and much more hydrated. This is great to add to your skincare routine for brighter and softer skin .”

“This mask combines the power of chemical and physical exfoliants to target dullness, dead skin cells, and uneven texture. The texture is creamy and glides on smoothly, and the rice powder is very fine and non-gritty. My skin is pretty resilient when it comes to actives, but it can get irritated when using physical exfoliants. However, this mask is very gentle, and it didn’t cause any redness or itchiness. After usage, my skin feels clean, super soft, and smoother,” a final reviewer explained.

So hurry and secure a jar for yourself since these products tend to sell out fast!