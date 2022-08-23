Shoppers Love This French Drugstore Brand’s Moisturizer Because It’s ‘Gentle Yet Effective’ & It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sun, sand, and salt can take a major toll on your skin during the summer months. And for that reason, you need to invest in a great moisturizer that will rehydrate your skin without causing further damage. Shoppers love the Avène Tolérance Extrême Cream because its rich texture hydrates parched skin with a formula made for hypersensitive skin types.

The celebrity-loved French drugstore brand Avène formulates its products without parabens, preservatives, or fragrance, making it a perfect fir for those who deal with sensitivity. The Tolérance Extrême Cream only uses seven ingredients to rehydrate and restore skin function including glycerine to hydrate, Avène thermal spring water to soothe and soften, physio-compatible to restore microbiome balance, and physio-fine to restore skin texture.

It’s rich and creamy, and 70% of those who tried this cream during a study said that they felt their skin was more hydrated and calm.

Avène Tolérance Extrême Cream

Image: Avène

Avène Tolérance Extrême Cream $39

“Can’t be without this cream,” one of the many five-star reviewers wrote. “I have rosacea and reactive skin but my skin just loves this stuff.” Another reviewer added, “The simplicity of the formula and lack of preservatives was appealing to me as my skin is a bit sensitive. To me, less is more. I have been in love with this cream ever since and have been using it nightly for years … It is very moisturizing without causing breakouts. I can still feel it on my skin in the morning.”

Right now, during the Avène flash sale, you can save 30% on the Tolérance Extrême Cream. Just use code TAKE30 at checkout. Your skin will feel more hydrated, calm, and smooth than it has in months (or maybe even years).