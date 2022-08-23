Pet Owners Say This Puzzle Is the ‘Best Money I’ve Ever Spent on Dog Toys’ & It’s on Sale

When dogs get bored, they can get themselves into quite a bit of mischief. But sometimes bones and plushies only hold their attention for so long. According to pet parents who have tried the Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound puzzle toy

, their dogs have never been more entertained and determined to bust their boredom by finding all the snacks hidden throughout.

This interactive puzzle toy by Outward Hound challenges your dog to push knobs and unlock doors that reveal kibbles or little treats. It’s the “Level 2” version of the classic Outward Hound puzzle toy

, which comes with pegs your dog knocks over to grab the treats.

Originally sold for just under $25, the Level 2 Outward Hound puzzle toy is currently on sale for just under $20. And with over 71,000 five-star reviews, pet parents say this is one of the best toys they’ve ever spent their money on.

“This was his first interactive toy so I wasn’t sure how he’d respond,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Oh my gosh! He gets better at it every time he plays and I don’t have to put treats. He’ll even go for his ole dry food! … It also relieves his boredom and he’s so cute when he asks me to get his toy down for him! I very highly recommend this toy and this company. Your dog will thank you and you’ll be so impressed with your dog who’ll become a little Einstein!”

Even if your dog isn’t a power chewer, it’s still recommended that you keep an eye on your pup while he plays with these puzzle toys. Some parts can be knocked or chewed off, and some dogs may try to find more treats inside even where there aren’t any.

But if you’re looking to keep your dog busy and boredom-free, this puzzle toy is absolutely going to do just that.