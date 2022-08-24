This Cameron Diaz-Loved Brand Has a No-Smudge Mascara That ‘Adds Volume & Definition’ Without Clumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mascaras no longer have to leave raccoon eyes. Clumpy eyelashes are no fun, but the ink that transfers to the undereye skin is absolutely horrifying. And the worst part? We always realize too late that there are smudge marks everywhere. Luckily, there’s a hack for that universal problem: no-smudge mascaras. Of course, an award-winning product is the one we want in our carts. On top of that, Cameron Diaz is a fan of the makeup brand with this top-rated mascara.

Recognized in Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards in 2021, Merit’s Clean Lash will become your go-to beauty product. It tints, lengthens, and lifts for the most natural-looking pair of full lashes. This mascara from Merit may be worth more than a drugstore brand, but the few extra dollars are definitely worth it. It retails for $26, and it’s guaranteed to be your best beauty purchase.

Merit Clean Lash

The cruelty-free mascara doesn’t smudge ever, and many customers attest to this aspect. “I’m in love with this mascara! I usually have problems with mascara smudging all over my eyelids while applying, but not with this,” said a reviewer. “That’s a first for me. It doesn’t smudge throughout the day either, even with my extremely oily eyelids.” And don’t worry, this makeup product can be easily removed with warm weather and a cleanser.

Merit’s Clean Lash is a great option for everyday wear, thanks to this benefit. It features a tubing formula that enhances the lengthening effect without smudge as it wraps each lash. A Merit shopper vouched for this, saying, “I have naturally long lashes, and I love to add volume and definition but without a false lash effect, and this is what Clean Lash exactly does.” The vegan mascara’s other ingredients also condition and add shine to your eyelashes.

So, switch your mascara to a tubing version like Merit’s Clean Lash to make your eyelashes look absolutely stunning.