The TikTok-Viral Body Scrub That Firms Skin Is Now One of The Most-Wanted Products on Amazon — Here’s Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok lately, you’re For Your Page is probably filled with Alabama rush and gorgeous showers filled with must-have beauty products. One item we can’t get off our minds that’s made its appearance in hundreds of videos is Tree Hut’s Body Scrubs

. Each scrub not only looks good in your shower, but it makes your skin feel incredible. And TikTok users aren’t the only ones to agree. Amazon shoppers also stand by the delicious scrubs, so much so, that they’re a best-selling item and one of the most wished for on Amazon’s lists.

The Tree Hut scrubs

aren’t new to the beauty scene. They were launched in March of 2022, and recently gained even more popularity thanks to TikTok. Many have made the body exfoliators a staple in their skincare routine for years, and others were eager to add the pretty packaged scrubs to their own showers.

These scrubs are known

for their fragrant scents that transport you to an instant vacation via your bath or shower. But their benefits for the skin are also worth talking about. Each formula contains real sugar, shea butter, and six oils that hydrate the skin. When you massage it into your skin, the sugar exfoliates and removes dead skin cells, while the shea butter moisturizes and promotes skin’s elasticity, which helps it remain tight and youthful. Once you rinse, your skin will feel new and revived. Plus, it will also have a velvety feel.

Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub

Tree Hut

Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub $16.78 Buy now Sign Up

“[it has] a good consistency and felt somewhat ticklish in a good way as I was applying it,” a five-star reviewer explained. “Those tiny grains felt so good to rub against my skin. Once I was rinsing off, I was like, ‘wow’, my skin feels so good and soft and satiny. It made me feel quite special and perfect for pre-tanning. I’m excited to shower again.”

The multitasking scrub not only smooths skin, but it smells amazing, too. One shopper wrote, “This smells amazing. Just fantastic, like I’m on a tropical beach vacation in my shower if I close my eyes and drink enough piña coladas beforehand. But seriously, though, great smell and is good for exfoliating my feet and legs for self-tanner. It is moisturizing but not so much it makes the floor of the shower gross and slick after using it.”

According to one body scrub fan, it also helps prep skin before shaving. “This is by far my favorite sugar scrub brand! It leaves my skin so smooth after shaving, and it’s amazing quality. It also smells amazing. I would definitely recommend this!” they said.

If you haven’t tried the famous body scrubs

yet, run — don’t walk. Each scent constantly sells out as soon as they go in stock.