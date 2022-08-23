Jessica Alba Shared How Her 11 Year-Old Daughter Is Keeping Her Acne at Bay This School Year — Get it on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Skincare is necessary at any age, and Jessica Alba’s 11-year-old daughter Haven recently proved it. The actress shared via TikTok an adorable video of her daughter completing her skincare routine. We can full-heartedly say we are now officially fans of her and can’t get enough of her undeniable cuteness. But there’s one charming part that truly stole our hearts. The pre-teen’s daily routine only features products from her mother’s wellness company, Honest. Her five-step regimen particularly consists of a cleanser, serum, moisturizer, detox mud mask, and acne spot treatment. Luckily, you can get a few of these Honest products on sale right now. Honest’s Clearly You Kit includes Haven’s go-to acne cleanser, serum, and acne spot treatment for just under $60. This acne-fighting kit uses a clean formula to prevent and treat breakouts. And Alba’s daughter proves this skincare bundle safely works on all ages and sensitive skin. However, we also love that it helps your skin to supposedly reveal a clear-looking complexion in seven days.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Honest Clearly You Kit

Image: Honest. Courtesy of Honest.

Clearly You Kit $59.99, originally $65.97 Buy now Sign Up

This fast-acting set has everything you need to get started on your skincare journey for everyday use. The Get Clarity Foaming Cleanser gently washes away dirt and exfoliates the skin. Whereas, the In the Clear Acne Serum helps to calm breakouts and keep them from appearing as well. The Spot Stopper Acne Spot Treatment does the trick a bit quicker for acne though, since it minimizes blemishes within 48 hours.

Each Honest product is entirely effective by itself, but we recommend opting for the Clearly You Kit to maintain the ultimate glow. Plus, you can save a few extra bucks rather than purchasing the products.

Jessica Alba’s daughter Haven reminds us that acne can occur at a young age. So, it’s never too early or late to start taking care of your skin. Whether it’s for your child or yourself, the Clearly You Kit is your solution for healthy-looking skin.