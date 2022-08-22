Vitamix Blenders Are on Sale for $200+ Off at This Unexpected Retailer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Regardless of your abilities or aspirations as a home chef, a good blender can seriously up your game. From fresh smoothies and zesty hummus in the summer to hot soups and comforting dips in the winter, a blender is the kitchen appliance that offers speed and convenience with no fuss and little mess. Having a quality blender is essential, of course, and if you’re in the market for one, you are in luck: One of our favorite blender brands, Vitamix, is on sale in an unexpected place for an absolute steal.

When shopping for the best blender, Vitamix is often top of mind thanks to its variable speed control and extra-sharp blades, but its hefty price tag can make shoppers balk. Right now at QVC, though, the Vitamix 7500 Variable Speed Blender is discounted more than $200 off its regular $559 cost, so you can get all the power and quality of the Vitamix brand at a fraction of the investment.

With 10 variable speeds and 13 blending functions, the Vitamix 7500 is your one-stop shop for shakes, sauces, soups, and so much more (it even makes ice cream!). It has every course covered — from dressing to dessert. The 2.2 peak HP motor also offers variable speed control and a pulse feature. Everything you need is included, from the Vitamix 7500 base and 64-oz blender container with its vented lid with removable plug, as well as two cookbooks, the Introduction to High Performance Blending with 113 recipes and Simply Smoothies with 89 recipes.

Not only does the Vitamix 7500 get the job done in mere minutes, it sits beautifully on your counter. This model comes in six colors, ranging from basic white, sandstone beige, and slate gray to lovely lavender, vibrant emerald, and bright red. All colors are included in the amazing sale!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Vitamix 7500 Variable Speed Blender — $329.99 (Originally $559.95)

Courtesy: QVC.

Vitamix 7500 Variable Speed Blender $329.99 Buy now Sign Up

If you haven’t heard the rousing endorsements of Vitamix blenders before, check out some of the reviews for the Vitamix 7500.

“The best blender ever!” raves one QVC shopper. “This blender blends everything and the smoothies come out fluffy and smooth… . It doesn’t compare to any other blender. It’s the best! Definitely recommend!”

Another QVC shopper calls the Vitamix 7500 “amazing” and notes that she wishes she’d bought it sooner. “I’ve made lots of amazing soups and green frozen drinks and am in love with my new machine,” the review says. ” The homemade ice cream is amazing and takes about 5 minutes to throw together. I’m so excited to be able to incorporate more fruits and veggies to my family’s diet and the whole process takes 5-10 minutes to prep and clean. My high end juicers sit in the cabinet because they are so difficult to keep clean. This exceeded my expectations in every way. Give it a try!”

You convinced us! Clicking “add to cart” right now…