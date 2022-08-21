Quick! — Elevate Your Everyday Makeup Look & Get 25% Off on MAC Cosmetics at Nordstrom Rack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember in high school when we first got started with makeup? Remember when MAC Cosmetics was the holy grail, an unreachable makeup line we desperately wanted? Well, we’re adults, and we can buy as much MAC as we want. And we’re not the only ones who love MAC. Per StyleCaster, stars like Kylie Jenner, Nikki Minaj, Katie Holmes, and more adore the brand too!

From lashes to creamy lippies, MAC Cosmetics has a bunch to choose from to elevate our everyday makeup looks. While it can be on the expensive side sometimes, there’s a very low-key sale happening under our noses at a department store we can’t get enough of. For a limited time, you can get a bunch of MAC staples at Nordstrom Rack for 25 percent off!

See what we’re loving below.

MAC Lipstick — $15.75, originally $21.00

Available in over 55 colors, get yourself a rich and creamy lipstick from this staple brand. Both full-coverage and daring, you can’t go wrong with snagging a shade (or two) of these super-discounted lippies.

MAC Lipstick $15.75, originally $21.00

MAC Ruby New Powder Kiss Lipstick — $20.25, originally $27.00

If you’ve been looking for a daring and bold red lipstick, you need to buy this limited-edition matte red lipstick.

MAC Ruby New Powder Kiss Lipstick $20.25, originally $27.00

MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter — $28.50, originally $38.00

Get a natural glow with this cult-favorite liquid-powder highlight. Perfect for all skin types, grab this prismatic highlight before it sells out!

MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter $28.50, originally $38.00

MAC 48 Lash False Lashes — $13.50, originally $18.00

Give your eyes an extra boost of glamour with these loved, flirty false lashes. They’re easy to apply, reusable, and make a dramatic impact to your look!

MAC 48 Lash False Lashes $13.50, originally $18.00

