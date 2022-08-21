Kourtney Kardashian Gets Her Perfectly Smooth Booty Thanks to This JLo-Approved Brand’s Body Scrub

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s iconic booty has a routine of its own, and it’s all about exfoliating. One of Kardashian’s first Poosh stories, titled “How to Look Good Naked,” detailed how she keeps her booty hydrated and smooth all year long, and we found a holy grail in the making. The article said, “Kourt exfoliates from her shoulders down every other day.” And because of this, she uses a few products, including a Jennifer Lopez-approved brand.

Per Byrdie, Lopez adores the brand, swearing by their Caudalie Vinoperfect Glycolic Brightening Essence. Other stars that love Caudalie are Rachel Brosnahan, and per Skincare Edit, Margot Robbie, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Victoria Beckham. Now we can add Kardashian to that list! Specifically, we can add her for loving the Caudalíe Vinosculpt Crushed Cabernet Scrub.

The Caudalíe Vinosculpt Crushed Cabernet Scrub is an all-natural, all-body exfoliator made with honey, grape seed oil, and organic grape water. This powerful scrub is said to eliminate dead skin cells, refine the skin, and give a “new skin” effect! Hello, smooth, supple skin of our dreams. Per the brand, 100 percent of women saw immediate results and that their unevenness was reduced. Also, per the brand, you should apply it twice a week to damp skin, massaging it in with circular motions.

One Caudalie shopper said, “This scrub does not scratch the skin, smell is beyond. Make my skin soft and no bumps. Love it.”

Along with being available at LovelySkin, you can buy it at Saks Fifth Avenue and the Caudalie website!

