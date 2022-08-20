Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Stop That Bathroom Odor Before It Spreads With This Long-Lasting & Effective $23 Set Customers Call a ‘Must-Have’

Delilah Gray
Shopping bag. Lightfield Studios. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be blunt: who’s bathroom actually smells good? It either smells like cleaning products that give you a headache or fresh poop. There’s no in-between, or is there? Listen, we’ve all been there. Whether it be in an office bathroom, grocery store bathroom, or even your own, you can’t help the smell. But thanks to this hidden gem on Amazon, that odor can be masked by this powerful, effective, and affordable set!

Poo-Pourri Poo-Pourri.

Poo-Pourri Set $23.85 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Poo-Pourri set
is a fragrant and effective set that helps you eliminate bathroom odor almost instantly. In this set, you can get the best-selling Ship Happens spray that smells like coconut and freesia, Tropical Hibiscus, and the spray called Royal Flush, which has scents of eucalyptus. You’re reading this right; it’s not too good to be true! These fragrances were designed to cover any and all bathroom odors in any bathroom you spray it in. These long-lasting bottles can last up to 210 uses combined!

All you have to do to use this spray, is just that: spray on the toilet!

With over 2,000 reviews at 4.8 stars on Amazon, a bunch of Amazon shoppers adore this three-piece set. One shopper said, “I can’t believe how well this stuff works! One squirt in the bowl and no odor at all. I’m giving poopourri’s as gifts this year. Wonderful stocking stuffers. :-)” (Note to self!) Another shopper added, “This is needed even when we are at home. It can get embarrassing when you know someone will use the bathroom immediately after you. 😂”

