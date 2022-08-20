Pick Up Your Dog’s Poop Quickly & Easily With This Mess-Free $15 Tool With Over 6,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we adore our furry babies, we don’t adore some parts of being a pet owner. When you’re a pet owner, specifically a dog owner, poop is a big part of the job. We’ve grabbed the poop with a bag, and no matter what, something goes awry. It either gets on our hands, drops, or the bag, and have to get another one.

Walking our dogs can be a headache, but thanks to Amazon, we may have found a tool that makes walking our pets mess-free. Here’s another amazing thing: it’s 40 percent off for a limited time!

The DogBuddy Pooper Scooper

is a portable and effective poop scooper that any pet owner can get use of! Available in four colors and three sizes, this convenient scooper makes picking up your fur baby’s poop a seamless act! With this scooper, you can put your dog waste bags in the one holder, hook the leash clip to either your leash or your pocket, and use the handle to scoop up the poop! No more poop on your hands!

While we adore our furry friends, we don’t adore the stinky things that come from them. With over 6,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this stinky problem has quickly become a thing of the past for so many.

One shopper said, “buy this now,” adding, “If you own a dog, buy this without thinking about it. You’ll thank me later… When she goes, I just put the bag in and scoop and seal. It’s that easy. Literally, don’t even really have to look at it. And I love that once I’ve tied the not, it’s securely in the scoop, which means I come home and just drop it in the trash can. While our walks are only about 30 minutes, in those 30 minutes, I can’t even smell it. (I’m sure longer periods of time and/or depending on your breed/dog size may cause variations.) But seriously, this thing is amazing! I love how it also has the clip; I can just clip it to the leash and go. It’s so fast and easy!”

