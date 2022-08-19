Shoppers Say These Chocolate Bites Are the ‘Perfect Little Pick Me Up’ to Beat Afternoon Energy Crashes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing like a good cup of coffee first thing in the morning. Whether you’re team hot or iced, there’s nothing like that first sip that gives you a burst of energy. But, too often, we’re left needing another boost throughout the day, especially once that 3 pm hour hits. Instead of reaching for multiple cups of joe a day, Amazon shoppers have found a more effective and delicious solution to keep you energized. Meet Awake’s Caffeinated Chocolate Bites

.

The Caffeinated Chocolate Bites

are the perfect-sized chocolates that pack more than just a flavorful taste. Each bite has the equivalent of half a cup of coffee in them to keep you energized. The pocket-sized snack comes in four different flavors: Caramel, milk chocolate, peanut butter, and dark chocolate. You’ll love the rich taste of chocolatey goodness without any bitterness. Plus, each bite is certified gluten-free.

Awake Caffeinated Chocolate Bites, Caramel

Awake

Caffeinated Chocolate Bites $31 For 30ct. Buy now Sign Up

Shoppers say that the bites are the “perfect little pick me up.” One said, “I found out about these at a hospital. I needed a little caffeine to get through the afternoons while visiting a family member. They worked great and so good.”

Another said the chocolates are a “delicious dose of caffeine” before adding, “I have been buying these chocolates for a while now, and they work great. I study graphic design in college, and many of my classes are in computer labs. Since bringing coffee to a computer lab is not an option, these have become my go-to for a quick pick-me-up when I start feeling sleepy. They have the perfect amount of caffeine to help me stay awake without messing up my sleep cycle.”

And if you’re tired of getting jitters from your afternoon coffee, a final reviewer said, “no jitters! I have not tried these but about four to five times as I am trying to make them last due to the high cost. The very first time I consumed these, I can confidently say that it worked exactly as described.”