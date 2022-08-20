This Kristen Bell-Approved Beauty Brand Has a Creamy Bronzer Kit That Gives a Post Vacation Glow Year Round & It’s On Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though it feels like summer just started, there are only a few “official” weeks left to the season. And if you live in chillier climates, you know that freezing temperatures are sure to follow. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up all that you’ve accomplished this summer, including your tan. Whether you love laying out in the sun, or rely on your favorite self-tanning products, one thing is sure: You want to keep that glow all year round. That’s where this Sun Day Set comes in to help.

Saie’s Sun Day Set is perfect for achieving a year-round glow. The kit includes the best sellinig Slip Tint, Sun Melt, and a brush for a seamless application. The Slip Tint offers sheer coverage and a dose of SPF before applying the cream bronzer. The Sun Melt is a velvety bronzer that leaves your skin with a dewy, lasting sun-kissed look. Just dip the brush into the bronzer and smooth over your face. The formula is rich, yet lightweight and blends effortlessly.

Shoppers can’t stop raving about how amazing this cream bronzer really is. “I own many bronzers from high-end beauty brands — both powder and cream, and Sun Melt is by far the superior product. It is warm and literally melts into my skin. It has just the right amount of warmth and looks like my skin but better. I cannot recommend this product more. This combo is amazing. Truly. I start my days feeling powerful and beautiful. Thank you, Saie! Forever a fan,” one exclaimed.

“[It] blends beautifully into the skin and looks like a sunkissed application. Gives you that dewy, glowing look,” one shopper wrote.

If you’re concerned that the bronzer may leave you with an orange tint as some do, one reviewer will put your mind to ease. “I love the Sun Melt product! I find that most bronzer looks terrible and orange-y on me, and took a risk with this one. It actually brings such great warmth and life to my face, without being overpowering. I got the lightest shade. Highly recommend!” they said.

Hurry and grab the set for yourself. It’s on sale now for $81, and it will last for months.