Costco’s New Swinging Outdoor Lounger Is So Gorgeous, Shoppers Are Buying It for Their Living Rooms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We have a confession: even though there are so many great patio furniture options these days, and even though you can find gorgeous outdoor decor to suit almost any style, we’re still guilty of bringing a bunch of our indoor stuff outside when the weather gets nice. Sure, it might not be as resistant to the bleaching powers of the sun, and it might need to be taken inside when it starts to rain, but the look it sometimes just that worth it. On the flipside, lots of outdoor furniture, even the fancy kind, looks like it belongs outdoors…until recently. In fact, Costco just started selling a rocking wooden lounger that’s so gorgeous, commenters on Instagam are saying screw the patio — this bad boy belongs in the living room.

CostcoHotFinds first shared their video of the Eucalyptus Swing Lounger Chair at Costco this week. It’s only $119.99, is made of PFT Eucalyptus wood, has an ergonomic rocking design that’s ideal for watching the sunset outside or binge-watching a new series inside, and it doesn’t even require any assembly. That might be the best part of all!

“I can literally put this inside my house and pretend it’s not patio furniture,” raved one commenter.

The chair was spotted at a Costco in Texas, and it’s not currently available on the Costco website. Costco members can ask their local store if they have Item 1666095 in stock. For the rest of us, Amazon has a gorgeous alternative for sale.

It’s called the VidaXL Acacia Wood Rocking Sun Lounger.

Courtesy of VidaXL.

It’s made with weatherproof Acacia wood, and has a slightly simpler design than the Costco chair, featuring wooden slats rather than a woven seat bed. But it’s sleek, chic, and would look totally at home in a boho-style living room.

Wichever chair you choose, no one will guess that these ergonomic rocking loungers were actually meant to be outside.

