If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to upgrade your home for the style you want guilt-free. Rugs may seem like an insignificant accent in your home, but in reality, they’re the best way to bring life into your space. But if there’s any type to incorporate, we highly suggest washable rugs. Let’s be honest, stains are guaranteed when it comes to any household. However, washable rugs let one live a low-maintenance life at home without forgoing personal taste. And maybe you thought it was never possible to invest in high-end-looking designs if your house carries heavy foot traffic. Now, Ruggable gives your rooms some edge thanks to its latest collection. The washable rug company releases a faux hide line that will make your home look so luxe.

Forget the simple beige or gray color tones, and opt for these faux hide rugs that grab attention. The lineup features 10 indoor styles that range between the following patterns: cowhide, zebra, cheetah, and tiger. These striking animal print rugs offer the ideal contrast in your interior designs. Our favorite part? The price point is much more reasonable than typical hide rugs for such quality, especially since these easy-to-clean rugs last for a while. Ruggable’s faux hide rugs start at just $149 for area rugs, runners, and other shapes. All of the durable pieces can handle any mess since they’re machine-washable, stain-resistant, and shed-resistant.

These faux hide rugs by Ruggable are elegant additions that will effortlessly elevate any space. So, snag these incredibly chic pieces now for a fresh look. Take a look below at the Faux Hide Rug styles available at Ruggable.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ruggable Brown & Black Faux Cowhide Rug

Image: Ruggable. Courtesy of Ruggable.

This Brown & Black Faux Hide Rug delivers a rustic touch that looks modern and sophisticated, whether it’s a layered or stand-alone piece. It comes in an array of color schemes, from ivory and cream to silver and grey.

Brown & Black Faux Cowhide Rug $149+ Buy now Sign Up

Ruggable Black & White Zebra Faux Hide Rug

Image: Ruggable. Courtesy of Ruggable.

Make this Black & White Zebra Faux Hide Rug yours if you love making a statement with your decor.

Black & White Zebra Faux Hide Rug $149+ Buy now Sign Up

Ruggable Natural Cheetah Faux Hide Rug

Image: Ruggable. Courtesy of Ruggable.

Cheetah print, as shown in this Ruggable faux hide rug, is always a daring choice. However, this fun design is guaranteed to liven any space.

Natural Cheetah Faux Hide Rug $149+ Buy now Sign Up

Ruggable Black & White Tiger Faux Hide Rug

Image: Ruggable. Courtesy of Ruggable.

Although this Black & White Tiger Faux Hide Rug is bold at its core, there are versatile ways to style it. Pair this charming pattern with soft or vintage pieces to keep the space looking tasteful.