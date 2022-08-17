Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Serum For Glowing Skin Refines Pores, Reduces Lines & Primes Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Maintaining a healthy, glowing complexion can be quite a chore if you don’t have a skincare routine in place that you love. Most times, keeping your complexion healthy requires a ton of time and expensive products, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead of relying on multiple products for firm, radiant, and smooth skin, make sure you have these Victoria Beckham-approved serum in your cabinet. The former Spice Girl, turns to them to keep her skin bouncy and youthful. And for a limited time, the Glow Drops are 15 percent off with the exclusive code HOWL15.

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Glow Drops renew your skin’s glow from the inside out. It promises to revive tired skin, reduce wrinkles, and prime skin in preparation for your daily makeup. The formula is packed with polygonum bistorta root, which reduces signs of aging and evens out skin tone. There is also wild orse extract to shrink the size of pores. The ingredient list also includes purslane, which the brand says is “a strong antioxidant with high levels of vitamins A, C, E, and omega-3 fatty acids, supports skin health and reduces the visible signs of irritation.”

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Glow Drops $145 Buy now Sign Up

Much like celebrities, shoppers also love the Glow Drops. One wrote that the serum leaves their skin, “subtly amazing.”

Another said, “[it] works so well I quit foundation,” and added, “I love this. I’ve actually stopped using foundation because it gives me such a nice glow. This and concealer, and I’m good to go, and I’ve received a ton of compliments for it.”

“I started with a sample size, but now I can get enough!” a final reviewer said on Dr. Barbara Sturm’s website. “Glow drops not only give you that gorgeous glow we all seek, they actually improve the texture of your skin! I’m starting to acquire more products, and I love them all! I’m definitely keeping to this regime!” they added.

Want to add the drops to your skincare lineup? Head to The Webster now to add radiant and youthful skin to your routine now. Don’t forget to use the code HOWL15 at checkout to save 15 percent.