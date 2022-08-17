This Glow-Inducing Retinol Cream is So Popular, It’s Sold Out 5 Times — But It’s Finally Back in Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, a luxury beauty product doesn’t always guarantee quality. That’s why we love affordable skincare with steller ingredients — most times, non-expensive items get the job done just as well and quickly. Luckily, there’s a beloved retinoid cream for under $40 and is finally back in stock. Three Ships Beauty’s Dream is a night cream that’s a retinoid and moisturizer in one. It’s so popular that this lightweight cream has sold out five times. Did we mention this skincare brand already has a celebrity’s stamp of approval? Drew Barrymore is a huge fan of the Dew Drops by Three Ships Beauty, so it’s no surprise this cream is a fan favorite as well.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream

Image: Three Ships Beauty. Courtesy of Three Ships Beauty.

Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream $35 Buy now Sign Up

The Dream Cream delivers a retinoid’s main benefits but without irritation. This anti-aging product deeply hydrates and evens out skin tone to reveal soft, smooth, and radiant skin.

One reviewer vouched for this, saying, “this cream is so buttery. […] I put this on almost every night, and I haven’t had new breakouts or anything! It feels so nice on the skin, [so I] definitely recommend it.”

The reason why this night cream is so gentle on all skin types is thanks to its plant-based retinol. The powerful formula also includes a vegan squalane and seed butters — such as Shorea and Murumuru — to create its creamy texture that holds in moisture. So, it’s no surprise when you hear that this cream has sold out five times.

Typically, retinol products are on the expensive end. However, Three Ships Beauty’s Dream cream only costs $35 for a three month supply.

So, don’t hesitate to add the Dream by Three Ships Beauty to your cart before it sells out again.