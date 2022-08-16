Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream

that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale now!

Retinol is one of skincare’s superstar ingredients thanks to its “fountain of youth” benefits. This cream is no exception. Advanced Clinical’s body cream

diminishes the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. It also helps to firm and tighten skin by stimulating collagen production, which is necessary for healthy skin. The included hyaluronic acid adds an extra dose of hydration to the skin — it also plumps skin and leaves it with a natural and dewy glow. And, it combats andy potential irritation caused by the retinol. The cream’s formula also has green tea, aloe vera, and chamomile to calm redness and soothe the skin.

Advanced Clinicals Retinol Cream Body Moisturizer

Advanced Clinicals

Retinol Cream Body Moisturizer $14.99, originally $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

“I’m 52 and have searched for a cream or lotion to help slow the aging process,” one shopper said. “This cream keeps small, aging wrinkles at bay. I’ve used this cream on my entire body. Perfect for my tattoo! I don’t see small wrinkles around my elbows and knees!” they added.

Another wrote that they are “done buying other creams,” and added, “I am almost 60 years old and have taken great care of my skin. In doing so, I have spent thousands of dollars over the years. Someone recommended Advanced Clinicals Coconut Oil, so I purchased a jar. Wow, it is amazing! I am very, very picky about the feel of cream on my face. [I] can’t stand it if it feels tacky, yuck! The cream absorbs and works so well!”

“[It’s] great for aging skin,” a final shopper confirmed. “I have just ordered my second jar of this lotion. I am a long-time sun worshiper with crappy skin. This lotion has helped my dry skin and wrinkles. My hands are looking much less wrinkled than before. I also love the pump!’