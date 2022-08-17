This Celeb-Loved Brand Now Has an Exfoliating Treatment That Makes Skin Feel ‘Bright and Bouncy’ Overnight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Waking up with beautiful, healthier-looking skin is easy when you have the right product. Believe it or not, your routine doesn’t always need a ton of different skincare. Instead, find the few products that can get multiple jobs done at once. Luckily, Glow Recipe’s recent release does just that. The celeb-loved brand, which has fans like Lizzo and Lili Reinhart, dropped a multi-effective resurfacing mask. The Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment renews your skin overnight for a radiant appearance. It gently exfoliates, hydrates, and brightens while you’re sleeping.

Customers rave that the Watermelon Glow resets their skin for the better, with one reviewer saying, “I woke up with incredibly smooth skin, and it looked bright and bouncy.”

Your skin won’t just look good, but it’ll feel incredibly nourished. “This night treatment is so thin yet moisturizing, it’s like applying a thin jelly to the face that soaks in immediately and leaves you with hydrated glowy skin the next day,” said a reviewer. “I love how easy and simple this is to use compared to other treatments as I don’t have to wash it off and it does all the work while I’m sleeping, it’s definitely a win!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment

Image: Glow Recipe. Courtesy of Glow Recipe.

It’s all thanks to its powerful formula that contains an AHA complex that reveals a smoother and firmer complexion. The Glow Recipe product specifically tackles pores, dullness, and uneven texture. The exfoliating mask’s other key ingredients like hyaluronic acid and a peptide blend intensely hydrate and fix discoloration, respectively.

However, our favorite part is that the Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment exfoliates without irritation. So, you can fall asleep without any issues. Apply this product as the final step in your evening routine, allow it to absorb into the skin, and then cleanse it off in the morning. Note that it can only be used up to three times per week.

It only takes one step for you to achieve glow-worthy skin. So, add the Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment to your cart right now.