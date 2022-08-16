This Can Organizer Increased by 737% Over the Weekend — Here’s Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’ve landed on cleaning TikTok or you’re tired of walking in your pantry and having everything spill over onto your toes, it’s time to get in the mood to organize. With all of the organization motivation videos on the internet, it’s now easier than ever to get your home in order. What better place to start than your pantry? Begin by getting your can goods off the floor and out of your cabinets. Luckily, we have the perfect storage solution. Amazon shoppers found the best storage rack

that holds over 40 cans at once — and it’s 65 percent off right now.

Sales for the Che’mar Stackable Can Rack Organizer

increased by 73 percent over the weekend, and it’s no surprise why. According to Amazon’s movers and shakers page, the sales skyrocketed thanks to shoppers seeking alternatives to their current can storage solutions. The rack specifically holds cans and showcases them in a way that eliminates searching through your pantry, while knocking everything down. The shelf is easy to sit on your pantry shelves for easy access. Plus, it’s durable thanks to its heavy gauge steel and chrome design, making it great for all of your canned goods.

Che’mar Stackable Can Rack Organizer

Che'mar

Stackable Can Rack Organizer $24.44, originally $42.55 Buy now Sign Up

“This looks great in our pantry, and allowed us to use half the space all these cans used to use, and we still have open space for more cans on it,” one five-star reviewer wrote.”

Another called it a “sturdy space saver,” before adding, “I can still see the labels of the cans behind the front ones for the most part. This has really helped keep my pantry organized so I can avoid doubling up on items I already have. The downside of the design is that you have to remove the front cans to rotate stock (you can’t put them in from behind), but it is only four cans deep, and I am usually only buying more of the same item if I am low on it, so this is a minimal hassle. I really like that the dividers can be adjusted to whatever size I need so that larger cans (or jars) can fit well.”

Now that everyone seems to know about this perfect storage solution, we’re sure it won’t last long. Hurry and fill your cart now with the Che’mar Stackable Can Rack Organizer.