This Chest Mask Is Responsible For ‘Perky, Radiant Boobs’ — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Most likely, you have a skincare routine in place that focuses on your skin and neck areas. There’s nothing wrong with that, but too often, we tend to neglect all of the skin below the neck area — especially our cleavage and breasts. That’s where this “nourishing and firming” Booby Mask comes in to help — it increases the skin’s firmness and smoothness.

BodyBlendz Booby Mask is a rich mask that eliminates impurities and reduces breakouts and skin irritation. It also promises to improve skin texture and even skin. But perhaps the most impressive benefit that the mask boasts is the result of breasts looking more firm and perky without any invasive procedures. So how does it work? The benefits are found in the booby mask’s ingredients. It contains turmeric that helps to smooth uneven skin tones, and it leaves the skin with a healthy glow that radiates. Next up is the Australian White Clay, which clears acne and other impurities on the skin.

The formula also contains a lesser-known ingredient: Pentavitin. The naturally derived plant extract locks in moisture to the skin, which penetrates deep into the skin’s layers without washing away like other hydrating ingredients. It also doesn’t cause any reactions and is safe for all skin types to use. Lastly in the mask’s formula is Macadamia oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter.

BodyBlendz Booby Mask

BodyBlendz

Booby Mask $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

The Booby Mask is easy to apply. Just add a decent amount of the product to damp or dry skin and then massage it in, using circular motions for one to two minutes. Then let it sit for five to ten minutes. After, remove it with warm water. The brand recommends using the mask one to two times a week for the best results.

“I love it. It smells good, and my skin feels smooth and soft like a baby bottom! [I] will definitely recommend it to family and friends,” one shopper said. Head to BodyBlendz now to grab one for yourself. It costs $39.99 and will last well over a month.