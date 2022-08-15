Drew Barrymore Loves This Internet-Famous Waste Bag Holder That Makes it ‘So Easy’ to Clean Up After Pets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Taking care of pets is definitely not a walk in the park, no matter how much you may love them. And it’s no secret that clean-up duty may be your least favorite responsibility. Picking up dog poop is unpleasant, to say the least, but it’s essential that it’s completed. So, we’ve found a recommended tool to make the process a bit more bearable. Drew Barrymore recently revealed that she uses Fable’s Waste Bag Holder. Social media made the actress buy this tool that makes scooping up your pet’s poop a breeze.

The $35 waste bag holder is quick and convenient for any pet owner. It secures rolls in place, so you don’t have to fish for the last bag. Whereas, there’s an external perforation tab to easily separate the bags with one hand. The miniature dispenser comes with three bag rolls, or 45 waste bags in total. So, there’s always a bag at the ready for every walk.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fable Waste Bag Holder

Image: Fable. Coourtesy of Fable.

Waste Bag Holder $35 Buy now Sign Up

This Fable product suits any standard-size poop bag roll, but its separation feature works best with the brand’s custom bags that are worth $20 for 21 rolls. Either way, the dog accessory is meant to fit most leashes with its loop attachment.

One reviewer vouched for this handy carrier, saying, “[the waste bag holder] fits perfectly and seamlessly on our Magic Leash and doesn’t bounce around like our old holder used to. It is solid and sturdy and doesn’t feel cheap.”

What we love the most is how this Fable product is both well-made and beautiful. It comes in five stylish colors, including light blue, blush pink, and green, to make dog walking chicer. But most importantly, the lightweight design features a hard shell made from silicone to withstand minor scratches.

It’s never been easier to pick up dog poop. So, check out Fable’s Waste Bag Holder that’s Drew Barrymore-approved.